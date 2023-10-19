The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, said this Wednesday that he hopes to receive “soon” a visit from the American diplomat Francisco Palmieri, designated by Washington as head of Mission of the US Foreign Office for the South American country, whom he called “friend” and “ambassador.”

(Read also: After agreements between Caracas and Washington, the United States begins the deportation of Venezuelans)

“My friend, Ambassador Palmieri of the United States of America, I expect Ambassador Palmieri here at the Miraflores Palace soon, who is eager to visit Venezuela. Welcome to Venezuela, Ambassador Palmieri,” said the president during a televised event.

Maduro thanked the diplomat and other representatives of Brazil, Colombia, the Netherlands and Mexico for their participation in the dialogue process that his Government maintains with the opposition Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD), which yesterday signed two agreements in Barbados, one of them on electoral guarantees for the 2024 presidential elections.

(Also read: The United States temporarily lifts sanctions on Venezuelan oil and gas)

Ambassador Francisco Palmieri spoke about US relations with Colombia. Photo: US Embassy in Colombia

The head of state assured on Tuesday that the agreement would help lift the international economic sanctions imposed on the country in recent years, something that began to take shape today, with the temporary lifting of restrictions on oil and gas in the United States.

Also today, deportation flights between the United States and Venezuela resumed, something that had not been possible since 2019 when relations were broken.

Diplomatic ties between Caracas and Washington have deteriorated since 2008, when Venezuela expelled the US ambassador, after which bilateral tension remained that worsened in the last decade, with Maduro in power, when the US accused the Caribbean Government of having undemocratic behavior and violating human rights.

Despite everything, the Government of Venezuela already reported this Tuesday that during this year it has held negotiations with representatives of the US Administration in order to have the sanctions lifted.

EFE