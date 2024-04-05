Dictator Nicolás Maduro: months leading up to the elections are marked by persecution of the opposition. | Photo: EFE/ Miguel Gutiérrez

The Venezuelan NGO Foro Penal, which monitors the situation of Nicolás Maduro's opponents, reported this Friday (5) that 269 people are held in the country's prisons for political reasons, five more than was observed last month.

Of this number, 249 are men and 20 women, the majority of whom are members or former members of the military sector, according to the non-profit organization's survey.

The Penal Forum calculated that from 2014 to April this year, around 16 thousand people were imprisoned for criticizing the Chavista dictatorship, of which 9 thousand were released, but remain under “precautionary measures”, such as a ban on leaving the country, presentation periodic in court and, in any case, the legal process remains open in court.

The president of the NGO, Alfredo Romero, stated that one of the country's prison centers, Rodeio I, located in the state of Miranda, only has “men detained for political reasons”, which worries family members, since access to the place is restricted.

The organization's vice-president, Gonzalo Himiob, also warned of the risks of the new bill against “fascism”, approved in the first discussion in the National Assembly of Venezuela, controlled by Maduro, which should further worsen the situation of the opposition in the country. country.