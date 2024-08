Américo De Grazia at an event in Spain in 2020 | Photo: EFE/Rodrigo Jiménez

Américo De Grazia, former deputy of the National Assembly of Venezuela, was arrested this Thursday (8) by the regime of Nicolás Maduro in Caracas, his family said.

De Grazia was responsible for denouncing on his social media the arbitrary detention of Carlos Chancellor, father of Venezuelan national team player Jhon Chancellor, from the Universidad Católica in Ecuador. De Grazia accused the Bolivarian National Intelligence Service (Sebin) of arresting Chancellor, who had previously been arrested during the Hugo Chávez regime for opposing the regime’s policies.

According to De Grazia’s daughter, María, her father was also captured by Sebin agents and is currently being held at the Intelligence headquarters. She said that he had been persecuted since the end of the elections on July 28.

“We don’t know what charges are being brought against him. There is no arrest warrant against my father, we have no proof that he is alive, and we don’t know what condition he is in,” María said.

According to information from family members, published by the website Efecto Cocuyo, De Grazia was on his way to Caracas to denounce repression and abuses against the population of Upata, a city located in the Venezuelan state of Bolívar, when he disappeared this Thursday. The family was left without information about the former deputy for several hours until they discovered that he had been taken by the Chavista regime.