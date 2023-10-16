The dictatorship of Nicolás Maduro and the Venezuelan opposition, represented by the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD), agreed to resume political negotiations after an 11-month standstill, the Norwegian embassy in Mexico reported this Monday (16).

Norway, which has facilitated the negotiation process between the opposition and the Venezuelan regime, announced that both will meet this Tuesday (17) in Bridgetown, capital of Barbados, to negotiate a new agreement that will bring benefits to both sides .

The resumption of dialogue between the Venezuelan dictatorship and the opposition comes after three rounds of negotiations that began in Mexico in August 2021. At the time, the delegations signed a memorandum of understanding, but negotiations were suspended three months later. At that time, the opposition was seeking free elections in the November 2021 regional elections, while the Nicolás Maduro regime aimed to end international sanctions.

In November 2022, the parties returned to Mexico and signed a second agreement focused on recovering the Venezuelan State’s resources that are blocked internationally. However, the dialogues faced new obstacles.

Dictator Maduro said that there is a consensus at this time on the need to “lift the sanctions” imposed against Venezuela, while the Venezuelan opposition seeks guarantees so that the 2024 presidential elections, which still have no set date, are held safely and without interference from the Chavista regime.

At the same time, the American newspaper The Washington Post reported that the United States government and the Venezuelan regime have reached a new agreement.

According to the newspaper’s information, through this agreement, Maduro would have committed to organizing a “competitive and monitored” presidential election by international observers in 2024. In exchange, the United States plans to ease sanctions against the Venezuelan oil industry.

At the moment, the US is cautious about the agreement, as it highlights that Maduro has not fulfilled past commitments to allow free elections. (With EFE Agency)