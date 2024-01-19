The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, described this January 18 as a “shame” the intervention of his counterpart from Argentina, Javier Milei, at the Davos Forum, where the ultraliberal, according to the Chavista leader, made a “paper”, for which he “Argentine people have to be sad, ashamed and indignant

“The businessmen of the world, capitalists and governments of the West were stunned, when he accused the entire West of being communist, of socialist. Anyone who does not think like him is a communist and must be exterminated from the face of the earth. “That is Nazi thought,” Maduro expressed in an event broadcast on the state channel VTV.

Socialism is always and everywhere an impoverishing phenomenon

Milei, in his speech on January 17 at the Davos Forum (Switzerland), said that “the West is in danger” due to the tendency of world leaders to embrace “socialism” that leads “to poverty” and warned against “collectivist experiments, which are never the solution to problems.”

The libertarian leader, who assumed the Presidency in Argentina for four years, maintained that “socialism is always and everywhere an impoverishing phenomenon,” and assured that the “The State is not the solution,” but rather “the problem itself.”

In this regard, the Venezuelan president said this Thursday that Milei's participation was a “expression of his Nazi ideology, of his McCarthyist ideology”

Javier Milei, president of Argentina, at the Davos Forum.

The Argentine people have to be disgusted by the mistake that Milei made in Davos

“The Argentine people have to be disgusted by the mistake that Milei made in Davos. Argentina, from your beautiful depth, you will be reborn, rest assured, and have the full support of the people of Simón Bolívar, of Hugo Rafael Chávez,” added Maduro, who has already criticized, on several occasions, his Argentine counterpart, whom he accuses of being “ending economic sovereignty” of his country.

Last Monday, January 15, Maduro described Milei as a “fatal mistake” in the history of Argentina and Latin America, due to his economic policies, especially for eliminating ministries and reducing the size of the State.

He insisted that the line set by his Argentine counterpart “is not the way” to follow and that, on the other hand, in Venezuela he will continue to “defend the need for a powerful social State, justice and law.”

*With information from EFE

