Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro on Friday (9) rejected a proposal from opposition leader María Corina Machado for negotiations and a safe conduct for the tyrant so that there can be a transition to democracy in the country.

“The only one who has to negotiate with Machado in this country is the attorney general [o chavista Tarek William Saab]that she surrenders to justice, that she answers for the crimes she committed, is the only possible negotiation. She is a fugitive from justice,” said Maduro, according to information from the website Efecto Cocuyo.

The dictator made the statements at a press conference after meeting with the president of the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) of Venezuela, Chavista judge Caryslia Rodríguez.

The court will review the results of the July 28 presidential election, which the National Electoral Council (CNE) said Maduro won.

The opposition disputes this and published copies of the voting records on a website that prove the victory of its candidate, Edmundo González.

In an interview with Agence France-Presse (AFP), Machado had proposed a “negotiation for the democratic transition” in Venezuela, which “includes guarantees, safe conducts and incentives for the parties involved, in this case, the regime that was defeated in the presidential elections”.

At the press conference, Maduro also criticized a report by the Carter Center, which carried out electoral observation in the July 28 election and indicated this week that there was no hacking of the electoral system (accusation made by the CNE) and that González won the election.

“The Carter Center is run by employees who are paid by George Soros. They arrived in Venezuela with a biased view, with a report already written. The last straw is that they claim to certify that there was no cyber attack in Venezuela, when it is public and notorious that the cyber attack was brutal and today Venezuela is under attack in all its institutions,” said the dictator.

Maduro said he considered González’s absence from the judicial review process of the election, requested by the dictator, to be “scandalous.”