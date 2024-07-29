The Venezuelan regime demanded on Monday (29) that Argentina, Chile, Costa Rica, Peru, Panama, the Dominican Republic and Uruguay “immediately withdraw” their diplomatic representatives from Venezuelan territory, in repudiation of what it called “actions and statements of interference” in relation to Sunday’s (28) presidential elections in the country.

Likewise, the dictatorship of Nicolás Maduro, according to an official statement, decided to “withdraw all diplomatic personnel from missions” in these seven Latin American countries.

“Venezuela reserves all legal and political actions to assert, preserve and defend our inalienable right to self-determination,” said the country’s government, which said it “will confront all actions that threaten the climate of peace and coexistence.”

In a statement, the Venezuelan regime expressed “the firmest rejection of the actions and declarations of interference by a group of right-wing governments, subordinate to the United States and openly committed to the most sordid ideological postulates of international fascism, (…) who seek to ignore the election results.”

The National Electoral Council (CNE) officially proclaimed Maduro’s victory on Monday with 51.2% of the votes, the same percentage he had when 80% of the ballots had been counted.

The main opposition candidate, Edmundo González Urrutia, obtained 44.2% of the vote, according to the first and only report released by the CNE, which did not specify which candidates received the 2,394,268 votes that were not reported.

Today, the governments of Uruguay, Argentina, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Guatemala, Panama, Paraguay, Peru and the Dominican Republic expressed deep concern about the conduct of the presidential elections in Venezuela, demanded a full review of the results and called for an urgent meeting of the Organization of American States (OAS).

