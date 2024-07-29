Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has made the celebration of the election results announced by the National Electoral Council (CNE) early Monday morning a vindication of the traditional ideology of Chavismo, starting with the notion of sovereignty. The president has defended his victory by making it coincide with “respect for the sovereign life of Venezuela” and “respect for the popular will,” despite the accusations of irregularities in the counting presented by the opposition. “I can say before the world that I am the reelected president of Venezuela,” he exclaimed before a gathering of faithful gathered in front of the Miraflores Palace. Maduro has also dismissed the opposition’s questions and has assured that the delay in the results was due to “a massive attack,” a hacking, whose responsible parties have been identified. “The devils did not want the total to be reached and the official bulletin to be issued today,” he stressed.

The CNE issued its first bulletin after midnight, six hours after the closing of the polling stations. Elvis Amoroso, president of the electoral body and one of the founders of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), declared that the current president had obtained 51.2% of the votes compared to 44.2% for Edmundo González, the candidate of the opposition party.

The delay in announcing the results unleashed a wave of criticism due to the lack of transparency. The opposition insisted that they were not being given access to the records. However, Maduro echoed Amoroso’s announcement that there had been an attack on the transmission system: “Venezuela suffered an attack at night. A massive looting. We already know what country it came from. I am not going to say. The trace has already been left. A massive hacking of the National Electoral Council’s transmission system because the devils did not want the total to be taken and the official bulletin to be issued today. We know where they did it and who ordered it. It is up to the Attorney General’s Office to carry out the investigation and do justice for our people.”

Maduro, despite the majority opinion and in the face of the wave of criticism that was coming, insisted that his country “has an electoral power with a very high level of trust and transparency.” “16 audits are being carried out. Tell me in which countries the electoral system is being audited? In which country is it being reviewed to ensure this?” he stressed. “I ask for respect for the Constitution, for the public powers, and for the sovereign life of Venezuela. Respect for the popular will. We have to see which country in the world, after receiving 930 criminal sanctions, after having suffered what we have suffered, dares to call elections,” he insisted.

The president has not spared criticism of the opposition. “We must thank the people of Venezuela for their tenacity and perseverance. What a tremendous psychological rule they imposed on them. All the social networks against them and daily campaigns to favor the devils and the demonesses,” he said.

He also devoted a significant part of his speech to attacking the Argentine president, the far-right Javier Milei. “The club of fascists in Latin America has already emerged. Milei, I tell you: you can’t stand me even one round. Cowardly bug. Traitor of the country. You are a complete fascist. This people has already said no to savage capitalism, no to fascism,” he exclaimed, before continuing his attack on Milei: “He must be bursting at the seams with his monster face, because he is an ugly guy too. He is a sociopath, a sadist, who enjoys making the people of Argentina suffer.”

In his victory celebration, Maduro claimed that “fascism in Venezuela, land of Bolívar and Chávez, will not pass. Not today or ever,” in clear reference to the opposition, which he repeatedly linked to the most radical right in the region, especially to Milei’s Argentina. “It is the triumph of the ideas of equality,” he concluded.

