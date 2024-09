Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro | Photo: Rayner Peña R./EFE.

Nicolás Maduro, the dictator of Venezuela, decreed during his program With Maduro+, this Monday (2), that, this year, Christmas will be celebrated in his country on October 1st.

In the program, which is broadcast on YouTube, Maduro declared: “September is coming and it already smells like Christmas. That is why, this year, in honor of the fighting people and in gratitude to you, I will decree that Christmas will be brought forward to October 1st. Christmas begins! For everyone, Christmas has arrived with peace, happiness and security.” The dictator’s announcement was met with intense applause from a dubious audience.

Maduro’s “early Christmas” came on the same day that the Chavista regime issued an arrest warrant against opponent Edmundo González Urrutia, who, according to the minutes released by the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD), won the elections on July 28.

Maduro said on his program that Venezuela closed last August with “good economic prospects” and that, therefore, he decided to bring forward the date of the holiday, which is celebrated worldwide on December 25.

The results of the elections rigged by Chavismo, which re-elected Maduro for a third consecutive term, were not recognized by democratic countries. However, several dictatorships such as China, Russia and Iran recognized the Chavista as “president-elect.”

Maduro is expected to take office for a new term in power in the South American country on January 10. Opponents are pressuring the international community to force the Chavista leader to give up power peacefully and begin a democratic transition in the country, which is mired in a wave of repression, economic crisis and human rights violations.