It will grant greater power and control to the president, following in the footsteps of Nicaragua
In his third coronation as president, Nicolás Maduro announced that he will reform the Venezuelan Constitution that will give him greater power and control over the economy and society, much more than what he currently has, inspired by what the regimes of…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Maduro #decrees #constitutional #reform #face #economic #social #worsening
Leave a Reply