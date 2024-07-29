Alongside the president of the CNE (National Electoral Council), Elvis Amoroso, the Venezuelan says that he “assumes the mandate of the people”

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro (United Socialist Party of Venezuela, left) declared himself the winner of the country’s presidential elections on Monday afternoon (July 29, 2024). The election was held on Sunday (July 28) and re-elected the Venezuelan for a new 6-year term. The Chavista has been in power since 2013.

“It was a historic day. Defeating fascism, the demons, with the strength of Christ, Bolívar and Chávez, is a historic achievement. And our people did it again.”Maduro said in a live broadcast with the CNE (National Electoral Council).

The Venezuelan declared that “assumed the people’s mandate” and promised “make peace and dignity irreversible” from Venezuela. The statements were made less than 24 hours before the election in an election considered fraudulent by the opposition and a large part of the international community.

#EnVivo 📹 | Act of Proclamation of Nicolás Maduro Moros as President Elect of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela for the period 2025-2031. https://t.co/lE1QHC02ad — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) July 29, 2024

According to the CNE, with 80% of the votes counted, Maduro obtained 51.2% of the votes (5,150,092), against 44% (4,445,978) of the opposition candidate, Edmundo González Urrutia (Democratic Unitary Platform, center-right).

In a statement released this Monday (29th July), the presidential press stated that, with a 59% voter turnout in Sunday’s election (28th July), “the trend is clear and irreversible”. Read the full.

“Therefore, with an advantage of more than 700 thousand votes over his main opponent, the current Head of State achieved electoral victory this Sunday, July 28, and will govern the country in a third constitutional term until 2031”it says.

CHAVISM

Maduro’s victory represents a maintenance of chavismo in Venezuela. The political movement is associated with former President Hugo Chávez, who ruled the country from 1999 to 2013. After Chávez’s death in March 2013, the Venezuelan leader became the ideology’s successor.

Proponents see Chavismo as a revolutionary movement that aims to build a more just and equitable society. However, there are criticisms for centralizing power in the hands of the president – ​​Maduro is considered authoritarian – and for leading the country into an economic crisis.

Maduro’s election campaign was marked by controversies that became internationally popular. The president was accused of preventing two opposition candidates, Corina Machado, leader of the opposition, and Corina Yoris, both from the Democratic Unitary Platform, from running in the election.

On April 24, he was criticized after releasing a ballot paper on which his photo and name appeared 13 times. In response, he said the system was based on the performance of parties in parliamentary elections.

During the campaign, Maduro made statements publicly pledging to respect the election results in response to concerns from the opposition and international observers about the integrity of the electoral process. However, he claimed that González was planning a coup.

In addition, he made speeches in the final stretch of the campaign that suggested that he would not accept if the opposition candidate won the election. On June 18, for example, he said that the country could end up in “blood bath” It is “civil war” with his defeat.