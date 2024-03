Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro | Photo: EFE/Bienvenido Velasco

The Argentine government accused this Tuesday (26) the Nicolás Maduro regime of having cut off the electricity supply to the headquarters of its embassy located in Caracas.

The accusation occurred through an official statement from the Argentine Presidency office published on X (formerly Twitter). In this statement, Argentina confirmed that it is sheltering members of the Venezuelan opposition who are being persecuted by the Chavista dictatorship at the official residence of the embassy in Caracas. The statement does not mention the number of opponents who are under Argentine protection.

According to several agencies, around six Maduro opponents are taking refuge in the Argentine embassy in Caracas. All of them have an open arrest warrant for alleged participation in a “conspiracy” against the Chavista regime.

The portal Infobae identified five of the opponents who would be under Argentine protection, they are: Pedro Urruchurtu; Magalli Meda (campaign leader of opponent María Corina Machado); Humberto Villalobos; Claudia Macero and Omar González. The name of the sixth was not found.

The official statement issued by Argentina this Tuesday mentions that “the institutional situation in Venezuela continues to deteriorate, with acts of hostility and persecution directed against opposition political figures”. The document highlights Argentina's “historic vocation for promoting and safeguarding fundamental human rights” and its effective commitment to these principles.

The statement said that “Argentina, anchored in Article 22 of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, welcomed opposition political leaders at its Official Embassy Residence in Caracas, offering them protection” and that Argentine President Javier Milei expressed concern regarding the power cut that is supplied to the embassy, ​​which would have occurred this Monday (26).

“The Argentine Republic expresses its concern over the incident that occurred yesterday, which resulted in the interruption of electricity supply at the official residence in Caracas, and warns the government of Venezuela against any deliberate action that puts at risk the safety of Argentine diplomatic personnel and Venezuelans under protection, remembering the obligation of the receiving State to safeguard the facilities of the diplomatic mission against intrusions or damage and to preserve its tranquility and dignity”, says an excerpt from the document.

The statement concludes with a direct appeal to dictator Maduro to ensure the “security and integrity of the Venezuelan people and call for transparent, free, democratic and competitive elections, without proscriptions of any kind.”