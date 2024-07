Chavista dictator Nicolás Maduro criticized other countries’ electoral systems at rally | Photo: EFE/ Miguel Gutiérrez

Dictator Nicolás Maduro said in a campaign speech this Tuesday (23), in the state of Aragua (Venezuela), that his country’s electoral system “is the best in the world”, comparing it with that of Brazil, which he accused of not auditing the elections.

“Here we have 16 audits. Where else in the world do they do that? […] In Brazil, they don’t audit a single record,” he said to a crowd supporting Chavismo.

Maduro also criticized the electoral system in Colombia, which he said “does not audit any records,” and in the United States.

The statement against Brazil comes days after President Lula expressed “concern” about Maduro’s speech about the “bloodbath” and “civil war” that will occur in Venezuela if he loses the presidential elections.

“Whoever loses the elections gets a vote shower. Maduro has to learn: when you win, you stay. When you lose, you leave,” the PT member replied on Tuesday (23).

The Venezuelan dictator responded to the Brazilian president with irony, despite not mentioning his name. “I didn’t tell lies. I just made a reflection. Whoever was scared should have a cup of chamomile tea,” said Maduro at a rally in Caracas on Tuesday.