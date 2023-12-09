The president of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro, continues to generate controversy due to the dispute between this country and Guyana over the territory of Essequibo, which Caracar wants to annex. In the last hours, the Venezuelan president on his X account launched a strong warning when referring to the subject again.

“Guyana and ExxonMobil will have to sit down and talk with us, the Government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela. From the heart and soul, we want Peace and understanding. By all means, everything! “Let the world listen to it, with the Geneva Agreement, Everything!” said Maduro.

It should be remembered that the recent discovery of vast oil deposits was the trigger that revived the old territorial dispute between Venezuela and Guyana.

ExxonMobil is one of the multinationals that has licenses to exploit crude oil in waters claimed by both countries.

Mercorsur asks Venezuela and Guyana for dialogue

The South American countries urged Venezuela and Guyana last Thursday to avoid “unilateral actions”, amid the growing tension between both countries over the control of the Essequibo region, which Caracas intends to annex.

This was stated in a declaration released at the end of the semi-annual Mercosur summit (Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Uruguay and Paraguay), held in Rio de Janeiro, which was also signed by Chile, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru.

The signatories expressed in the note “their deep concern with the increase in tensions” between Venezuela and Guyana.

The Government of Nicolás Maduro has undertaken a crusade to add the jungle region of Essequibo to the Venezuelan map, an area of ​​160,000 square kilometers controlled by Guyana, rich in oil and minerals, and whose possession Caracas has claimed for more than a century.

Essequibo is an area rich in oil and minerals.

In this context, the South American countries “warned about unilateral actions that should be avoided, as they add tension,” and “they urged both parties to dialogue and search for a peaceful solution to the controversy in order to avoid unilateral initiatives that could aggravate it”.

After holding a referendum last Sunday, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has presented an action plan for the area, which includes the granting of licenses for oil exploitation and military deployments in towns near the disputed area.

