Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Twitter congratulated Cuba on its election to the UN Human Rights Council.

He congratulated the “heroic Cuban people” on this event and wrote that “brotherly Cuba won a resounding victory in the UN Human Rights Council,” explaining that the country was elected to the council with 170 votes.

According to him, the election of Cuba to the UN HRC testifies to the fact that “US imperialism has failed.”

Recall that the HRC is an intergovernmental body of the UN system, which includes 47 states. The United States withdrew from the UN Human Rights Council in 2018, explaining its decision by the organization’s biased attitude towards the United States and Israel.

On October 13, 15 countries were elected as members of the UN Human Rights Council for three years. The UN HRC includes: Cuba, China, Cote d’Ivoire, Gabon, Bolivia, Malawi, France, Mexico, Pakistan, Nepal, Russia, Ukraine, Great Britain, Senegal, Uzbekistan.