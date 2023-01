How did you feel about the content of this article?

Lula with Hugo Chávez and Nicolás Maduro, in Manaus, in September 2007 | Photo: EFE/Raimundo Valentim

The dictator of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, congratulated Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who on Sunday (1) began his third term as president of Brazil, and stressed that the way is open for a union of the countries of South America.

“I happily congratulate our comrade Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on taking office as president of Brazil. A new liberating wave is sweeping across the great homeland, opening paths of geopolitical progress for projects of South American unity,” Maduro said on Twitter.

The President of the Venezuelan Parliament, Jorge Rodríguez, attended Lula’s inauguration on behalf of the Maduro government, after the new Brazilian president announced that he would restore diplomatic relations with Venezuela, which had been broken four years ago.

As part of that announcement, last Friday the Brazilian government annulled a decree that prevented Maduro and other Venezuelan officials from entering the country.

The ban on Maduro and a hundred government officials from entering the country had been decreed by the now ex-president Jair Bolsonaro, who since 2019 has recognized opposition leader Juan Guaidó as the “legitimate president” of Venezuela.

Lula, who was close friends with the late President Hugo Chávez and has similar ties with Maduro, had already announced that, once sworn in, he would restore relations with Venezuela at all levels.