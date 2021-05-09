Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro congratulated the Russians on Victory Day in his Twitter-account.

“We are celebrating 76 years since the historic victory over fascism in the Great Patriotic War,” he wrote. The politician noted that the victory was achieved thanks to the courage and steadfastness of the Russian people.

Maduro also published a photograph showing the erection of the Victory Banner on the roof of the Reichstag building.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin at the parade on Red Square congratulated veterans of the Great Patriotic War and residents of the country on Victory Day. “We will remember that the Soviet people accomplished a magnificent feat in the victory over Nazism,” the president said.