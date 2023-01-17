As EL TIEMPO anticipated weeks ago, Félix Plasencia officially leaves the post of ambassador to Colombia after only five months since his appointment. The information was announced this Monday by Nicolás Maduro, who explained what the new role of Plasencia will be.

“Félix Plasencia joins the ALBA secretariat 100% to achieve the recovery of PetroCaribe. Leave your duties at the embassy in Colombia, then we will designate a new ambassador or ambassador“said Maduro, who did not give names of possible successors to Plasencia in office.

It should be remembered that Plasencia was appointed in August of last year as ambassador to the neighboring country after relations between the two nations resumed.

Plasencia is one of the few career diplomats that the administration of Nicolás Maduro has And, precisely for that reason, he had been assigned to the embassy in Colombia, as is the reestablishment of relations between the two countries.

A high government source confirmed to this newspaper a few weeks ago that, in effect, the reason for the removal is that the diplomat will be the new executive secretary of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America – Peoples’ Trade Treaty ( Alba-Tcp), replacing Sacha Llorentty Solíz.

Nevertheless, His replacement at the embassy in Colombia has not yet been defined.



Before the confirmation, Armando Benedetti, Colombian ambassador in Venezuela, spoke. “It is with sadness that I receive the news that ambassador @plasenciafelixr is leaving to assume his role as executive secretary of ALBA. I would have liked him to continue in my country. His preparation, intelligence and what a good person he is will be needed. I know that others in their new destiny they will win”.

Plasencia has held important strategic positions for Chavismo. He went from being ambassador to China to foreign minister, replacing Jorge Arreaza, who maintained a calmer policy on foreign affairs.

When Plasencia arrived at the Foreign Ministry, he resumed international tours and signing agreements with countries in Latin America, Europe and Africa. From the Foreign Service he went on to command the International Investment Center of Venezuela and then to the Venezuelan embassy in Colombia, where he was appointed by Maduro on August 11.

Upon returning to the international scene, Nicolás Maduro has been emphatic in resuming the 21st Century Socialism agenda on the continent, so Alba is a spearhead to unite the leftist leaders who are back in the region.

ANA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON

WEATHER CORRESPONDENT

CARACAS