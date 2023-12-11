Venezuelan leader says he supports “face-to-face” dialogue and a “practical” solution to the Essequibo territorial dispute

The President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, confirmed this Monday (Dec 11, 2023) that he will meet with the President of Guyana, Irfaan Ali, to discuss the tension involving the Essequibo region. The meeting will be held on Thursday (Dec 14) in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

In a publication on X (formerly Twitter), Maduro stated that he supports dialogue “face to face” and who will be present at the meeting on behalf of a “mandate” of Venezuelans. He shared a letter addressed to the Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Ralph Gonsalves, thanking him for mediating discussions on the friction between the 2 countries.

I willingly welcome direct, face-to-face dialogue, which has always been my proposal, because I believe in dialogue, sincere conversation, understanding and peaceful coexistence between towns and nations. I come to the cite for a mandate from my pueblo. Venezuela Will Win! pic.twitter.com/0U5ZPBAJE0 — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) December 11, 2023

In the text, the Venezuelan once again spoke of Venezuela's legitimate right to Essequibo and expressed his intention to discuss United States interference in the issue. He stated that the Americans began operations in the territory, going against the desire to maintain Latin America and the Caribbean as “a zone of peace free from external interests”.

“Our country’s position has always been to seek dialogue with Guyana, aiming for a practical solution to the controversy“, he wrote.

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) was invited to the meeting on Thursday (Dec 14). The PT member, however, will not attend the meeting and will send the President's advisor for International Affairs, Celso Amorim.

Celac (Community of Latin American and Caribbean States) and Caricom (Caribbean Community) will mediate the meeting between the 2 leaders. In a letter sent to Maduro and Ali, the Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines said that the meeting will be “historic” It is “a success”. read the full document (PDF – 348 kB).

UNDERSTAND

Venezuelans voted and approved, on December 3, a referendum on the annexation of the Essequibo region, which corresponds to 74% of Guyana's territory. The measure, of a consultative nature, was announced by Maduro on November 10.

The dispute between the countries has lasted more than a century. Essequibo has 160 thousand km² and is rich in oil and minerals, in addition to having an outlet to the Atlantic Ocean.

On November 11, the Guyanese government classified the measure as provocative, illegal, null and void of international legal effect. He also accused the Venezuelan leader of an international crime by trying to weaken the territorial integrity of the sovereign State of Guyana.