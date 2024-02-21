Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro confirmed the death of 15 people when an illegal mine collapsed in the state of Bolivar. His words were quoted by the newspaper on February 21 El Nacional.

“A hole opened and it collapsed to a depth of 30 m <…> at the moment we have 15 dead and 11 wounded,” said the head of state.

At the same time, he denied the words of the mayor of Angostura, the city closest to the scene, Yorga Arciniega, who had previously announced the death of 30 people. Maduro stressed that this information was unverified.

“Maduro indicated that there were 'unconfirmed international news' saying there were 30 dead and 100 missing, but he said 'official and confirmed' information from Gov. Bolivar Angel Marcano was for 15 deaths,” the newspaper said. .

The Bulla Rock mine collapse was reported earlier that day. It was noted that the mine operated illegally, its true owner is unknown, he is hiding under the pseudonym El Ciego. Collapses have already occurred here: this was the third in the last six months.