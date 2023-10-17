The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, confirmed that work is being done with the opposition to sign an agreement that includes politics and that will provide electoral guarantees for the 2024 presidential elections.

(Also read: This would be the agreement between Caracas and Washington for the repatriation of migrants)

“We activate and reactivate the electoral guarantees that our constitution gives,” the president said this Monday on his program Con Maduro +. He also referred to the fact that an attempt has been made to “manipulate” what is behind the agreement and urged the parties to respect and have a say.

“We are on the verge of starting a round of agreements with the opposition. The agreements will be beneficial for the upcoming elections,” Maduro highlighted.

Formally, both parties have been in dialogue again since November 2022. Since then there have been conversations and rapprochements, even sponsored by countries such as Colombia and France.

(Also read: Attention: Chavismo and Venezuelan opposition announce restart of the dialogue table)

Opposition sources insisted that the Government reached this agreement to obtain the lifting of sanctions by the United States. However, the ruling party insists that it is more of an agreement in other areas.

“We are about to sign agreements beneficial for the peace of the country, beneficial for the upcoming elections, all within the framework of the law and the Constitution. Speculation must be avoided,” Maduro insisted.

We return to the negotiations with the firm willingness to achieve consensus that will allow us to continue with the agreed agenda for the well-being of millions of Venezuelans. https://t.co/DXoFDMo5Wn — Stalin González (@stalin_gonzalez) October 16, 2023

The mandatatio also added that it has been a process of “global conversations on a set of issues,” and that information that puts the agreements at risk cannot be leaked. “If we are going to talk and we have reached agreements, I cannot leak information and lie about it, because you are breaking the agreement,” he stressed.

Although Maduro has always insisted that there are electoral guarantees in the country, it is the first time that a commitment of this type appears, details of which will be known this Tuesday when the agreement is signed or not in Barbados.

The United States has insisted on several requests such as: free and fair elections, release of political prisoners and lthe elimination of disqualifications for opponents, in addition to international observation.

The Government, for its part, has repeatedly requested the lifting of sanctions to allow Venezuelan funds to be unfrozen abroad. In November, an agreement was reached to deliver $3 billion of Venezuelan money in foreign accounts, an amount that has not been granted.

ANA RODRÍGUEZ BRAZÓN

TIME CORRESPONDENT

CARACAS