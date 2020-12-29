Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said that a new attack on the republic was being prepared in Colombia. RIA News.

“Colombia is preparing new attacks against the country’s military, with trained mercenaries, with funding from Ivan Duque, preparing attacks at the end of this year,” he said.

Earlier, Maduro said at a press conference in Caracas that on the day of parliamentary elections they were preparing an attempt on his life.

According to Maduro, a “reliable source in Colombian intelligence” reported the preparation of the assassination attempt. Also, the Venezuelan leader is confident that the head of Colombia, Ivan Duque, participated in the development of the plan.