Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro has closed Venezuelan airspace to aircraft carrying election observers invited by the opposition. The ban on observers’ presence in the country was reported on social media by politicians from Latin American countries who are barred from entering Venezuela.

Politicians, parliamentary aides and ordinary citizens invited as observers were also deported from Venezuela on the dictator’s orders.

On social media, this Friday (27), the president of Panama, José Raúl Mulino, confirmed that a Copa Airlines flight carrying observers of the Venezuelan elections was prevented from taking off for Caracas due to restrictions imposed by Maduro.

“The Copa plane carrying President Moscoso and other former presidents bound for Venezuela was not authorized to take off from Tocumen while they remained on board, due to the blockade of Venezuelan airspace. Likewise, another Copa flight to Panama from Caracas was not authorized to take off,” said Mulino on the social network X.

Among the passengers on the flight blocked by Maduro were former presidents Mireya Moscoso of Panama; Miguel A. Rodríguez of Costa Rica; Jorge Quiroga of Bolivia; and Vicente Fox of Mexico.

Also among the passengers were former Colombian vice president Marta Lucía Ramírez and Daniel Zovatto, former director of the organization IDEAS.

When commenting on the case, deputy Marcel van Hattem (Novo-RS) reported that the Chavista regime prevented him from being present in Venezuela as an observer.

“I was invited by the Venezuelan opposition to go to Caracas this Sunday. The dictator’s government vetoed our trip, representing the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Chamber of Deputies chaired by Lucas Redecker, who was also invited,” said the deputy when sharing the video with the former presidents prevented from taking off from Panama.

“Watch the video to see what just happened to former presidents from several Latin American countries who, even so, tried to follow the ‘elections’ in Venezuela. They couldn’t even take off! This is the bloody exceptional regime that Lula, the PT and the abusers of the STF support,” added van Hattem.

On social media, Chilean Senator Felipe Kast said that the official delegation of the Chilean Senate was deported from Venezuela.

“Maduro’s fear of losing power is the best symptom that Domingo Edmundo González, María Corina Machado and the people of Venezuela will recover democracy and freedom,” said the senator in a video published on X.

Chilean Senator Rojo Edwards said Maduro’s action gives the opposition more strength to continue fighting against the Chavista regime.

“The dictatorship has just denied us entry into Venezuela. We came on an official Senate trip. The dictator must know that this gives us more strength to continue defending democracy in Venezuela and Latin America. Long live freedom. Out, Maduro!” wrote the senator in X.

As reported by People’s Gazettethis Friday (26), parliamentarians from Spain, Argentina, Colombia and Ecuador were also prevented by the regime of dictator Nicolás Maduro from entering Venezuela to observe the presidential election.

Brazilian businesswoman prevented from entering Venezuela

The Venezuelan dictatorship is also preventing the entry of ordinary people who have any connection with the opposition.

Brazilian businesswoman Katharyne Caiaffa, who was part of a group invited by the opposition to monitor the Venezuelan elections, was deported after being stopped at the airport.

When talking to the People’s Gazettethis Saturday (27), the businesswoman said that, despite being a member of the Novo party, she has never held a political position and does not work as an advisor to any politician.

Caiaffa said that when she landed at the airport in Venezuela, she was stopped after being interviewed by the immigration police.

The businesswoman said she did not notice anything unusual in the questions asked by immigration. “They asked where I live, what my profession is, where I would stay in Venezuela… Questions very similar to those asked by immigration when you enter the United States,” she said.

“I realized something went wrong because I was waiting in line for a while and several people were being released. It was just me and a few other people. They took us to a corner and told us we were being deported,” the businesswoman told Gazeta.

According to Caiaffa, one of the agents said that the businesswoman was not welcome in Venezuela.

Caiaffa said that the estimate is that approximately one hundred people have been deported from Venezuela due to restrictions imposed by the Maduro regime.