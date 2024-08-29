Chavismo celebrated this Wednesday that a month ago the National Electoral Council (CNE) proclaimed Nicolás Maduro the winner of the presidential elections in Venezuela. Since that announcement, nothing has changed: the authorities have not yet presented the disaggregated results amid growing suspicions of fraud that have led a large part of the international community to not recognize the announced victory. “Today we can say that the truth and the love of the vast majority of the people have triumphed,” said Maduro at the end of the day. “What would have happened if violence had prevailed on those days of July 29, 30 and 31 or if the criminals had won? How many hundreds of wounded and dead would there have been? That is why the common man and woman are grateful that we have triumphed.”

The president also once again attacked the opposition candidate Edmundo González and speculated again that the candidate will leave the country. “He is hiding. Today marks a month since he hid, he does not show his face,” he said in front of his followers. “He ordered people to buy suitcases […]. He is sleeping in a place in Altamira and is preparing to escape,” he added, pointing out that it was information that he had received. “If they had to make a claim, why didn’t they go to the National Electoral Council or the Supreme Court of Justice? Why didn’t he go to the appointment with the Prosecutor’s Office? This man has the nerve to ignore the Electoral Power, the TSJ and the Prosecutor’s Office,” he rebuked.

Maduro also criticized the mobilization called for this Wednesday by María Corina Machada, whom he again accused of being involved in “a satanic pact” with the Americans and with Elon Musk, owner of the social network X, one of the disinformation narratives that Chavismo has deployed after the elections. “They were exhausted, she [Machado] He believes that he is above the law and the Constitution, he believes that only with the support of the North American empire is enough.” He told Musk: “Thirty days, where is Elon Musk? The Venezuelan people gave him knock out “Elon Musk and the Satanists.” He then accused them of having caused a partial blackout that occurred throughout the afternoon on Tuesday.

The Chavista leader also criticized the efforts of the international community to resolve the political crisis in the country, such as those promoted by Brazil and the United States. “Do not stick your nose into Venezuela’s internal affairs,” he warned.

Despite the messages of disqualification against the opposition, he called for the unity of the country. “I will never tire of calling for dialogue and understanding, because we have the experience, the people, the civil-police-military union and we are the embodiment of the sacred forces of the homeland. This people was blessed to have a father like Hugo Chavez, we are the sons and daughters of Chavez. We have the moral for everything we have fought and resisted to call all Venezuelans to unity.”

During the ceremony, Maduro swore in the new officials of his Cabinet, which he called the Revolutionary Council of Ministers. “I swear to begin this new stage of transition to socialism with strength and greater dialogue. I swear to go to the neighborhoods and communities and govern with the people and make direct, radical and communal democracy a reality and build a new system of eminently popular government,” he said, holding the sword of Simon Bolivar.

Follow all the information from El PAÍS América on Facebook and Xor in our weekly newsletter.