Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro said that Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado and Elon Musk have a “satanic pact”. The statements were made by the autocrat during a rally with supporters outside the Miraflores Palace, the seat of the presidency, in Caracas, this Saturday (17), in response to demonstrations against electoral fraud in the country.

“Maria Corina Machado has a satanic pact with Elon Musk and the Satanic Church of Detroit. Compatriots, we are facing the devil and I am not exaggerating. La Sayona [termo usado para se referir a María Corina] wears a strange medallion because he has a pact with the Satanic Church of the United States. That is why I say that we are facing a Satanic Goliath,” said the dictator.

Since claiming victory in the country’s presidential elections held on July 28, Maduro has been attacking Musk, owner of X and Tesla. On August 8, the dictator announced the suspension of the X social network in the country for 10 days. Before that, he also called Musk to a fight and accused him of orchestrating a hacker attack against the Chavista National Electoral Council (CNE).

The body was responsible for announcing that the dictator had won the elections with 51.2% of the votes. The CNE has not yet published the detailed count and argues that the automated voting system was the target of a “cyberterrorist attack.”

The opposition, however, managed to photograph around 83.5% of the voting records and, based on their analysis, claims that the victory was for their candidate, diplomat Edmundo Gonzáles Urrutia. This thesis is supported by several countries and national and international organizations, including the UN panel of electoral experts that witnessed the elections and the Carter Center, which also sent an observation mission.

On the same day that Maduro accused her of having a pact with the devil, María Corina Machado took part in a demonstration in the Venezuelan capital that was attended by thousands of people. Protests against Maduro’s autocratic regime and the election results were replicated in cities around the world.

Chavismo pressures Parliament to approve “anti-fascism” law

Also on Saturday, the dictator participated in a march in favor of the election results released by the CNE and demanded that the country’s National Assembly approve “very quickly” a bill “against fascism, neo-fascism and hate crimes.”

According to the opposition, the new legislation could be used to crack down on protesters who have been denouncing electoral fraud. Violence in the context of election-related protests has already resulted in 25 deaths and the arrest of more than 2,400 people, according to state sources.

“We are facing a malevolent, fascist people. Do you understand what fascism is? It is hatred, intolerance, transformed into violence,” said the dictator during the rally, referring to the opposition to his regime.

Maduro also stated that “therefore, I support with all my strength what the people are doing with the National Assembly and I ask that it be approved very quickly. [a lei] against fascism, neo-fascism and hate crimes.”

The “anti-fascism law”, to which the autocrat refers, proposes to punish those responsible for promoting meetings or demonstrations that “advocate fascism”, in addition to being able to close political parties and apply fines of up to US$100,000 to companies, organizations or media outlets that finance activities or disseminate information that “incite fascism”, according to what is defined by the Maduro regime.

The bill is part of a package that the dictator sent to the Legislature due to the impasse that began after the elections. With a Chavista majority, Congress approved the first proposal, which aims to “regulate” NGOs in the country, last Thursday (15). Activists, human rights defenders and the international community believe that the new rule aims to intensify repression in the country.

Dictator said opposition “has no leaders”

In his speech, the Venezuelan dictator also stated that the opposition “has no leaders.” He referred to the fact that candidate Gonzáles Urrutia did not attend the opposition demonstrations against electoral fraud.

“Where is Edmund Gonzalez Urrutia hiding? Wasn’t he the winner? Did he win the hide-and-seek draw in a cave? He is trapped in a cave and preparing his escape from Venezuela. Edmund Gonzalez Urrutia takes the money and heads to Miami,” said the autocrat.

The diplomat has not appeared in public since July 30. He was chosen to lead an opposition coalition after María Corina was declared ineligible for 15 years. In turn, the candidate to replace her, Corina Yoris, had her registration denied by the CNE.