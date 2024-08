Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro and Brazilian president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva | Photo: Marcelo Camargo/Agência Brasil

Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro responded to suggestions made by allies and presidents of Brazil and Colombia, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Gustavo Petro, respectively, about the political crisis in his country, generated after the Chavista fraud in the presidential elections held on July 28.

In an interview broadcast by Venezuelan state television VTV this Thursday (15), Maduro commented on Lula and Petro’s proposals, without rejecting or accepting them, reiterating only that “any resolution of internal conflicts” must be conducted exclusively by “Venezuelan institutions and the Constitution”.

The Chavista dictator said that “Venezuela is an independent country, with a Constitution, it has institutions, and conflicts of any nature are resolved between Venezuelans, with its institutions, with its law.” He emphasized that he does not practice “microphone diplomacy,” suggesting that external interventions are not appropriate to resolve internal issues in the South American country.

Maduro’s response came after Lula suggested that Venezuela should form a “coalition government” or hold new elections to resolve the current political crisis. In an interview with a Curitiba radio station, Lula cited the lack of transparency in the Venezuelan elections and stressed that Maduro “owes the whole world an explanation” about the situation.

In turn, Gustavo Petro also made similar suggestions, proposing the creation of a “national front” in Venezuela.

In addition to responding to Lula and Petro’s proposals, Maduro also criticized US President Joe Biden, accusing him of having an “interventionist” stance regarding “Venezuela’s internal affairs.”