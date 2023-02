Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro on the border between Colombia and Venezuela. Photo from February 2023. | Photo: EFE/Mario Caicedo

Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro celebrated this Saturday (25) the reestablishment of diplomatic relations between Venezuela and Brazil, suspended since 2019, after the government of then-president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) recognized his opponent Juan Guaidó as the country’s legitimate leader. .

“Good news! The way is open for the resumption of diplomatic relations between the Federative Republic of Brazil and the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela. I celebrate the new stage of brotherhood and cooperation between two brotherly peoples,” wrote Maduro on his Twitter account.

The tweet was a reaction to a previous post, made by the profile of the Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the same social network.

“The Secretary-General for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Maria Laura da Rocha, received figurative copies of her credentials from the Venezuelan Ambassador, Manuel Vadell. They dealt with the normalization of bilateral relations and the reopening of the respective embassies”, highlighted the Itamaraty in its publication.

Relations between Brazil and Venezuela were resumed with the return of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) to the presidency.

After the first contacts, the Venezuelan National Assembly, with a Chavista majority, unanimously approved the appointment of Vadell as ambassador to Brazil, after the Brazilian government granted him diplomatic credentials.

On January 18, Venezuela received the Brazilian chargé d’affaires for the country, Flávio Macieira.