The dictator of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, asked this Wednesday (31) members of the Armed Forces to remain “alert and prepared for whatever may come”, in addition to showing their loyalty to the regime in the face of any plan that threatens the homeland. .

“Armed Forces, military power, alert and prepared for whatever arises, whenever and wherever it arises, to defend the homeland, the Constitution and the people,” said Maduro during an event in Caracas, recalling the various conspiratorial plans that his government denounced and for which he blames the opposition.

The Chavista leader called the members of the opposition United Democratic Platform (PUD), with which his government is negotiating, “terrorists and extremists” and accused them of being involved in conspiracies that, according to the Attorney General's Office (PGR), , included the assassination of the dictator.

He said that “no one can be above a country, above the laws, above the Constitution” and that, despite the threats, it is necessary to “maintain the permanent spirit of transversal dialogue, the search for understanding, the defense of national sovereignty and the defense of peace”.

“I have always extended my hands to all sectors, but especially (…) I have extended my hands to the extremists, to tell them 'stop, stop, stop'. Enough, come to the Constitution,” he stated.

Recently, Maduro accused the “extreme right” of having a conspiratorial and coup plan, warning that those who try to destabilize the Executive Branch “will be met with the Bolivarian fury of the people.”

The PGR announced the arrest of more than 30 people – civilians and military – allegedly involved in five conspiracies that included the assassination of Maduro and attacks on military installations.

Three of the leaders of the presidential campaign of opposition leader María Corina Machado were arrested last week because of these events and are experiencing a “forced disappearance”, as lawyers and family members reported this Wednesday. (With EFE Agency)