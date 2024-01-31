The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, called this Wednesday on the members of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB) to remain “alert and prepared for what comes next”, as well as to show their loyalty to the Government in the face of any plan that violates the Constitution.

“Armed Forces, military power, alert and prepared for whatever comes out, when it comes out and where it comes out, to defend the country, the Constitution and the people,” said the head of state during the ceremony to inaugurate the judicial year, in Caracas, when remembering the various conspiratorial plots that his Government has denounced and for which it blames the opposition.

Disqualification of María Corina Machado: Maduro called the members of the opposition Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD) “terrorists and extremists”, with whom his Government is in negotiations, and those he accused of being involved in conspiracies that, according to the Prosecutor's Office, included the assassination of the president. . In this sense, he reiterated that “no one can be above a country, the laws, the Constitution.”

Given the disqualification of María Corina Machado, he assured that it was already a decision of the Supreme Court of Justice and therefore it was irrevocable, since this was established in the Barbados Agreement signed with the opposition.

Maduro alleged that the United States knew what the guidelines of that agreement were.

I tell you, neither sanctions nor violence, they will not be able to with us, they will not be able to with a country, they will not be able to with all of Venezuela, willing to work, to create, to advance, to fight.

Sanctions: During this beginning of the judicial year, one of the high points was the issue of US sanctions. This week, the US reimposed sanctions on Minerven, the Venezuelan gold company, and threatened that if Machado was not cleared, sanctions would return to the oil industry in April.

“I tell you, neither sanctions nor violence, they will not be able to with us, they will not be able to with a country, they will not be able to with all of Venezuela, willing to work, to create, to advance, to fight,” said Maduro.

Relationship with Ecuador: Maduro “regretted” that his counterpart Daniel Noboa threatened Venezuela. “You are threatening Venezuela from Ecuador, Noboa. Do not open the doors of your country to the devil, and I tell you something that is worse, think carefully when you are going to mess with Venezuela. Look me in the eyes, the one who messes with Venezuela it dries up and you're going to dry up, stop messing with us.”

Prisons: On this issue, he said that “we already have a protocol (…) for the massive use of electronic bracelets, to confine those who have committed minor or non-violent crimes to their homes, especially taking care of women who are left alone.” to their children while they serve their sentence.

​

Presidential election: In his speech, the Venezuelan president assured that this year there would be elections because the Constitution ordered it.

ANA MARÍA RODRÍGUEZ BRAZÓN

TIME CORRESPONDENT

CARACAS