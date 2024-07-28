Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro called on his supporters this Sunday (28) to carry out the so-called Operation Remate and mobilize voters in support of his re-election bid, at a time when elections are in full swing and the dissemination of propaganda and political propaganda is prohibited.

Operation Remate, which Venezuelan voters are accustomed to whenever there are elections in the country, is a common practice of Chavismo and consists of distributing bags of food, gasoline and other benefits to attract voters to the polling stations.

In an audio broadcast by state broadcaster VTV, Maduro called on the coalition of political parties that support him to begin this operation “this afternoon, as planned.”

“Operation Remate has arrived to consolidate peace, the victory of peace (…), let’s go to the ‘remate’ as we know how to do, for the independence of this country”, said the Venezuelan dictator, who asked members of the various social programs to heed this call, among them the beneficiaries of a basket of food subsidized by the government.

Maduro also addressed the “fighters for sovereignty and peace,” without specifying who he was addressing, and reminded them that in the afternoon “the second phase of the mobilization continues with strength.”

“Everyone, let’s go forward, the indigenous and aboriginal movements of Venezuela, now in the afternoon, with strength to vote as planned, and the forces of the missions [programas sociais]”, declared Maduro.

“This operation is to continue to have a flawless, brilliant and beautiful process,” he added, in reference to what he believes is happening this Sunday throughout the country, where more than 21 million people are called to vote.

“What is happening is beautiful, I am very happy, I am very, very happy and we are moving forward,” he said.

The Venezuelan dictator, who voted early in the morning, faces nine competitors, including the leader of the main opposition platform, Edmundo González Urrutia.

