Argentine President Javier Milei (left) and Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro (right). | Photo: EFE/Archive

Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro, who rigged the country’s presidential elections, on Thursday (15) called Javier Milei a “failure as an economist and as president” of Argentina.

Maduro said the Venezuelan economy “is working better and better” and is on track to reach “the lowest levels of inflation in the history” of the country, which he said shows Milei — whose model the Chavista leader has repeatedly criticized — that “he is a failure as an economist and as president in Argentina.”

Instead, Maduro continued, thanks to the implementation of “a new productive model,” the “powerful” Venezuelan domestic market and industrial activity are growing, including “heavy industry, which was hit by sanctions.”

Contrary to what Maduro stated, Venezuela is currently facing one of its worst crises, both economically and politically. Both have been aggravated by the policies of the Chavista regime and the repression against opponents and the population itself, an act that has led to severe sanctions against the country.

On August 5, Milei said that heaven will “crush” communists, in response to the Venezuelan dictator, who accused the Argentine of being part of “diabolical circles and satanic sects”, an accusation he extended to businessman Elon Musk.

Milei was one of the first to classify as fraud and a coup the results of the July 28 presidential elections in Venezuela, in which Maduro, according to his Chavista National Electoral Council (CNE), was reelected for a third consecutive term, something that the opposition rejects, claiming that the true winner was its representative, Edmundo González Urrutia, who has already been recognized by Buenos Aires.