The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, asked this Friday the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB) to “increase coordination” with the Colombian military forces to combat all “threats” on the border shared by both countries.

“Coordination with the Colombian military forces must be increased to combat all threats to peace, stability and tranquility of the people of the border regions,” said the head of state during a meeting with FANB authorities, broadcast by the state channel VTV.

The president described as “impressive” the deployment that the Venezuelan military forces have maintained from 2022 to date on the 2,219-kilometer border with Colombia, and assured that it is the “greatest” in the history of the FANB.

In addition, he ordered the Armed Forces to “increase the presence and operational military capacity to clean” the Venezuelan coasts of criminal groups, as well as in the states of Bolívar and Amazonas (south), to combat illegal mining and its camps that “largely come from Colombia”.

In the case of Amazonas, bordering the Andean country and Brazil, Maduro assured that military operations “will increase and will become permanent” in order to comply with the commitment that Venezuela made at the Amazon Summit -held this week in the South American giant – to liberate this region from illegal mining and “move on to a process of reforestation, regeneration”.

A total of 8,187 “illegal miners” have been evacuated by the military from the Amazon region of Venezuela in the midst of operations that began last July. Once these expulsions are complete, the Executive assured that it will launch a reforestation plan in the Amazon, especially to mitigate the damage caused by the use of mercury.

EFE