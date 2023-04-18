Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro appealed to public officials in the country this Monday (17) to assume a “culture” of work and honesty, which generated outraged reactions on Twitter.

The statement was made on the occasion of the one-month anniversary of an anti-corruption operation that saw 58 people arrested.

“Women and men in public office! We vow to carry, clean and aloft, the flags of Bolivarian morality. We must plan ahead, think big, assume the culture of work and honesty as the only way to guarantee the social happiness of the people”, wrote the Venezuelan dictator on Twitter.

Last Thursday, Maduro said that there will be no “complicity” with public officials prosecuted for alleged links to corruption schemes involving the state oil company PDVSA and other state institutions.

“I swear to the people of Venezuela, here there will be all the truth, all the justice and all the punishment for those who robbed the people and stabbed us in the back,” he declared in a televised public event.

Maduro claimed that chavismo faces a moral and ethical challenge due to the “betrayal” of officials whose illicit enrichment was discovered and the emergence of “mafias that stole the wealth of the people”.

Several users commented on Maduro’s post, recalling the endemic corruption within chavismo. “Tell me who talks about honesty: the first corrupt thief here is you and your family. (…) You have no morals to talk about honesty,” wrote one user.

“The public employee is honest! The corrupt is the one who arrives indicated by you, who brings his clique to transform the place into chaos, revoking everything established, favoring theft! It’s very embarrassing!” commented another.

“Cynicism and official poker face! Tell me what you brag about and I’ll tell you what you suffer from! Immoral communists!” wrote another user.

Venezuela’s attorney general, Tarek William Saab, reported last Wednesday that the number of people arrested for alleged involvement in these corruption schemes had increased to 58, but did not specify the amount embezzled by them.