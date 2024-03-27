A few months before the sham presidential elections in Venezuela, dictator Nicolás Maduro, in power since 2013, continues to attack his regime's main opposition base. The newest episode occurred this Tuesday (26), during a television appearance, on which the Chavista leader called María Corina Machado's party, Vamos Venezuela (VV), a “terrorist organization”.

“They are persecuting me to try to kill my life, as demonstrated yesterday with the capture of individuals from the Vamos Venezuela terrorist movement. It will be called Vamos Terrorista,” said Maduro, referring to the arrest order against two alleged members of the political party who, according to him, intended to commit an attack on his life during the event organized for his presidential nomination.

“Today two armed men were captured who intended to attack me. They have already declared that they are part of the far-right fascist party Vamos Venezuela,” he said. Corína Machado, who was disqualified from running in the elections after a landslide victory in the opposition primaries, responded to the accusations by categorically rejecting the dictator's statements, guaranteeing that she “does not know the identity and connection of those detained with the party”.

In recent months, Maduro has ordered repeated arbitrary arrests of Vamos Venezuela associates or supporters on charges of plotting against his regime. Last week, Venezuelan security forces detained Henry Alviárez, identified as the VV's campaign coordinator, and Dignora Hernández, identified as a leader of the opposition party. The whereabouts and situation of the detainees are unknown.

In addition to them, other regional leaders of Vamos Venezuela, Machado's party, were victims of “forced disappearance” this month: Juan Freites, Luis Camacaro and Guillermo López, representatives in the states of Vargas, Yaracuy and Trujillo, respectively. They were also accused of participating in the alleged coup against Maduro.

Since last week, when registrations for candidates running in the July 28 election were opened, Venezuela's main opposition base, the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD), of which Vamos Venezuela is a part, has encountered obstacles to running.

On Tuesday night (26), the National Electoral Council (CNE) announced that Edmundo González Urrutia registered as a candidate for the PUD.

The registration, initially provisional and with the aim of ensuring a place for the opposition bloc in the election, took place after the coalition was unable to register Corina Yoris, a candidate chosen after María Corina Machado was unable to run due to her political disqualification.