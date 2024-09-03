Tuesday, September 3, 2024, 7:09 PM











Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has brought forward the Christmas holidays to October thanks to the “good economic outlook” left by August: “It smells like Christmas,” he said on Monday night – early Tuesday morning in Spain – thanking the “working people” for their efforts.

“September is coming and thanks to the fact that we are closing the month of August with good economic prospects, we can say, and I already said it: it smells like Christmas,” he said, thanking his compatriots for their efforts amid the “fascist” attacks.

“Last Friday, August 30, during the strongest attack against the National Electric System, the Venezuelan people gave a beautiful demonstration to the fascists and people went out and went to work,” he said.

Precedents



“With the support of the working class and the civil-military-police union, we guarantee absolute peace and we have managed to recover in record time from one of the deadliest blows against the country,” he said on Venezuelan television.

This is not the first time that President Maduro, who has also taken the opportunity to stress that the full weight of the law will fall on those “intellectually and materially responsible”, has brought forward Christmas to October.

He already did it in 2020, to compensate for the pandemic crisis, and a year later he did it again. It is customary for Chavista governments to distribute food packages among residents of the poorest neighborhoods at Christmas.