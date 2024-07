Opposition members María Corina Machado and Edmundo González, during the press conference on Monday (29) in which they announced the launch of the website | Photo: EFE/Manuel Diaz

Nicolás Maduro’s dictatorship is blocking access within Venezuela to a website launched by the opposition that shows voting records from Sunday’s (28) presidential election.

The Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD), the main opposition bloc to Chavismo, reported on Monday (29) that it had access to 73% of the voting records, which would prove that its candidate, Edmundo González, beat Maduro, contradicting the position of the National Electoral Council (CNE), dominated by Chavismo.

After this announcement, it was released the website Venezuela Presidential Results 2024where these minutes can be consulted.

According to the VE Sin Filtro project, which monitors Venezuelan website blocking, seven internet providers in the country blocked the site as of Tuesday morning (30).

“This initiative by María Corina Machado [líder opositora] and Edmundo González seeks to show all the minutes collected by his inspectors and facilitate their comparison with the CNE results, which have not yet been published by the voting table and are being questioned nationally and internationally”, wrote VE Sin Filtro in X.

According to the Argentine website Infobae, many Venezuelans are accessing the page’s content through virtual private networks (VPNs).