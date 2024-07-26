Parliamentarians from Spain, Argentina, Colombia and Ecuador denounced this Friday (26) that they were prevented by the regime of dictator Nicolás Maduro from entering Venezuela to observe the presidential election next Sunday (28), a task for which they had been invited by the opposition to Chavismo.

On X, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, leader of the Popular Party (PP), a conservative party in Spain, reported that ten deputies, senators and MEPs from the party were detained at the Caracas airport by the Maduro regime.

“I demand his immediate release and that the Spanish government provide the necessary means to this end,” Feijóo wrote.

“Venezuelan democrats recognize that we are by their side, despite the threats, to expose Maduro’s tyranny to the world. It is the regime that is afraid: it knows that the democratic spirit of the Venezuelan people is unstoppable,” added the PP leader.

Alejandro Bongiovanni, a congressman from Argentina, wrote on the same social network that he was being deported. “They put me on a flight to Panama that is about to take off. It was worth the attempt. Sunday will be historic. Until the end, Venezuela,” said the congressman, who is from the Republican Proposal party, of former president Mauricio Macri (2015-2019).

Colombian Senator Angélica Lozano Correa also reported that she was deported from Venezuela.

“They held our passports for over an hour, they didn’t let us use the phone to speak to the ambassador [colombiano] and they put us on a plane back for which we had not purchased a ticket,” he reported.

“People are crying for the dream of the return of democracy. There is no evil that lasts a hundred years and this Sunday this miserable regime must end,” Correa wrote in X.

Anita Galarza, a deputy from Ecuador, reported that she was detained in the Immigration sector of the Caracas airport and deported.

“We are now experiencing Nicolás Maduro’s dictatorship in Venezuela, and today more than ever we foresee new times of change for our sister country and we support María Corina Machado and Edmundo González with even greater force, we know that they will win for a free Venezuela,” he wrote, citing the opposition leader vetoed by Chavismo from participating in the presidential election and her replacement, who is ahead in the polls.

Earlier, politicians from the group of former Ibero-American presidents Democratic Initiative of Spain and the Americas (IDEA) had been prevented from flying from Panama to Venezuela also to monitor Sunday’s electoral process.