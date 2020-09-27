The Venezuelan president, Nicolás Maduro, addressed the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday afternoon a week after being identified by a UN verification mission for crimes against humanity. Hugo Chávez’s successor took advantage of his intervention to blame the Donald Trump Administration and his allies on the international board for the crisis in Venezuela and called for the end of sanctions. In his speech, which was an opportunity to respond to the allegations contained in the organization’s latest report on the serious human rights violations perpetrated by the Venezuelan security forces and the regime’s apparatus, Maduro did not acknowledge errors. He vindicated his management of the coronavirus health emergency and avoided making self-criticism, although he conceded that the massive migration of Venezuelans is due to economic reasons.

“Nobody decides for us Venezuelans. We do not intervene nor do we intend to do so in any case, ever, before any other nation. We are respectful and that is why we demand respect ”, emphasized the president, who took the opportunity to defend the call for legislative elections in December that the opposition leader Juan Guaidó rejects. According to Maduro, it will be a process “with all the necessary guarantees to hold the parliamentary elections.” “That is why we have invited the world to join us, to witness a living democracy, nothing and no one can take it away from the people of Venezuela,” he added.

Meanwhile, opposition leader Juan Guaidó, president of the National Assembly, recognized as the Interim Head of State of Venezuela by around 60 countries, resorted to the symbolic scope of his position to try to counter-program Maduro. He did so outside the United Nations Assembly, which recognizes the Bolivarian leader, although addressing the international community. The politician requested help from the governments that support him. “Today I ask all the representatives of member states to assume the responsibility of assisting the legitimate Government of Venezuela in its mission to protect the Venezuelan people, and to consider a strategy that contemplates scenarios after the diplomatic channel has been exhausted. The time has come for timely and decisive actions ”, he added without referring to what type of actions he is referring to.

The fact that Guaidó staged an appearance as president portrays the institutional rift that Venezuela has, mired in an endless political crisis with serious economic and social consequences. The report of the Verification Committee fell like a bomb in the pro-government spirit, most of whose spokespersons have kept silent in the face of what it collects or have clung to the uncritical defense of the prestige of the Bolivarian Government without giving a true answer to the underlying remarks. .

Guaidó claimed his speech as the expression of “the real Venezuela”, that is, the one that is the victim of the outrages collected by the United Nations reports against citizens who protest for their political and social rights, including the previous two of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet. Meanwhile, Maduro has focused her discursive banners in favor of peace and democracy, and against the blockade and sanctions promoted against her regime, which have further hit the rickety Venezuelan economy.

The contents of the Verification Committee’s report had an enormous impact on the national debate despite the effects of censorship and have been received as a true victory by various human rights organizations, civil activists and political parties. The report has also allowed Guaidó to harden the tone of his accusations against the Chavista leadership, trying to increase his scope and influence, at a time when his leadership is particularly questioned.

Maduro, who has full control of the internal situation of the country, has asked the security forces to be alert and has reiterated that the legislative elections he is calling will be held with all guarantees. The moderate opposition formations that accompany him in the convocation of the electoral consultation have maintained discretion in the face of the report of the United Nations Facts Verification Committee.