The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, assured this Saturday that the country is preparing together with Cuba, Nicaragua and other international allies “if one day” it is necessary “to take up arms to defend the right to peace and sovereignty.”

“Venezuela is preparing together with Cuba, together with Nicaraguatogether with our older brothers in the world to if one day we have to take up arms to defend the right to peace, the right to sovereignty and the historical rights of our country,” the president said at the closing of the International Anti-Fascist World Festival, convened by Chavismo.

In this sense, the president, who took power on Friday surrounded by controversy after the elections of July 28, in which the opposition denounced fraud in the vote count and claimed victory, has said that “If it’s the good way, we will advance, and if it’s the bad way, we will also beat them to respect.”

“We are not lukewarm leaders“We are the Bolivarian revolution of the 21st century, let no one make a mistake with Venezuela, let no one make a mistake with us,” he stated.

He has also insisted that “if the case arises” They will face “fascism with weapons in hand” and with armed struggle”.

Maduro took office this Friday at the headquarters of the National Assembly, thus beginning a third term that it will be a “period of peace” but that begins surrounded by controversy after the elections of July 28, in which the opposition denounced fraud in the vote count and claimed victory.

Machado denounces kidnappings

For her part, the opposition leader María Corina Machado denounced this Saturday the “kidnapping” of more than thirty people by the forces of the Nicolás Maduro regime, within the framework of the opposition protests on the occasion of the president’s seizure of power for a third term and has described these actions as a sign of his “despair and isolation.”

“In their desperation and isolation from the regime The only thing left is to attack brave citizens. In the last hours, more than 30 Venezuelans who were protesting this January 9 peacefully and organizedly were kidnapped by Maduro’s repressive forces,” Machado said in a publication on his account on the social network of those retained.

The alleged kidnappings would have taken place in different parts of the countrysuch as Portuguesa, Táchira, Bolívar, Yaracuy, Lara, Trujillo, Zulia, Monagas, Distrito Capital, Miranda, Carabobo, Cojedes and Aragua, according to the opposition, who has also stated that “some of those brave compatriots” were part of their teams .

“My heart goes out to them, to their families and friends.. They are heroes! Everyone will be free. Venezuela will be free,” he added.

For its part, the NGO Foro Penal has indicated through the same platform that The total number of people detained in the country for political reasons has risen to 75including thirteen women, one foreigner and one teenager, according to data collected between January 1 and 11, 2025.

The same institution had previously reported a total of 19 arrests during the day on Friday in opposition demonstrations to protest the inauguration of Nicolás Maduro as president of Venezuela.

“Firebombs” in Lisbon

The Venezuelan Foreign Minister, Yván Gil, announced late on Saturday a attack with “incendiary bombs” against the Consulate General of Venezuela in Lisbon (Portugal) and has assured that no “insane” aggression will prevent the “Bolivarian revolution.”

“Today, fascism attacked our headquarters with firebombs of the Consulate General in Lisbon, Portugal, attacking the services provided to our compatriots. The irrational aggressions of deranged groups will not be able to reverse the advances of the Bolivarian Revolution,” the chancellor said in a message shared via Telegram.

The representative of the Venezuelan Executive has celebrated that, thanks to the rapid intervention of the Portuguese authoritiesno major damage has been caused and has expressed confidence that “the investigations initiated will make it possible to find those responsible and determine the corresponding responsibilities.”

This event took place after the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, was sworn in this Friday for a third term at the head of the country despite the fact that the opposition denounces voter fraudl in the elections of July 28.