The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, assured this Thursday that the agreements signed between the Government and the opposition Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD) in Barbados “are mortally wounded”after the Prosecutor's Office revealed conspiracy plans that included his murder.

(Also read: New disagreements between Caracas and Washington put negotiations at risk)

“Today, the Barbados agreements are mortally wounded, I declare them in intensive care, they stabbed them, they kicked them,” Maduro said, during a meeting with mayors and governors, in reference to what was agreed in October with the opposition, when the parties signed a pact for “the promotion of political rights and electoral guarantees for all.”

However, the president advocated “save the Barbados agreements and push through dialogue for great truly national consensus agreements, face to face, without hidden cards, without macabre plans”.

The head of the Chavista delegation in negotiations with the opposition, Jorge Rodríguez, also said this Thursday that the agreement signed with the opposition is in danger.

(Also read: Who is Lorent Saleh, the Venezuelan to whom Colombia must pay compensation?)

Also today, representatives of the European Union (EU) reiterated to the Venezuelan Government their “firm support” for the implementation of the Barbados agreements.

In recent weeks, both the Government and the opposition that is part of the PUD have accused each other of violating the agreement in Barbados, and of promoting violent actions to hinder the presidential elections, scheduled for the second half of 2024. ​

“There is no way” for María Corina Machado to be a candidate

The head of the Chavista delegation in the negotiations with the opposition, Jorge Rodríguez, assured this Thursday that “there is no way” that former deputy María Corina Machado, elected in primaries as the presidential candidate of the main opposition coalition, can participate in the electoral contest scheduled for the second half of 2024.

(You may be interested: Venezuelan Armed Forces link the opposition with plans to assassinate Maduro)

Jorge Rodríguez, president of the National Assembly See also Mestre, a 16-year-old missing. The appeal of the family and Elena Cecchettin

“There is no way for this woman to be a candidate for anything in any election in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela,” said the also president of the National Assembly (AN, Parliament), with a Chavista majority, during a legislative debate.

The former representative is disqualified by the Comptroller's Office, which prevents her from holding elected public positions until 2030, a measure that she hopes will be lifted through a mechanism agreed upon between Chavismo and the opposition for the review of this type of case.

Rodríguez insisted that the presidential elections, whose date has not yet been announced, will be held “with sanctions or without sanctions, with oppositions or without oppositions” and with or without international observation.

“In 2024 there will be presidential elections because that is what the Constitution establishes (…) and we will elect the President of the Republic or the President of the Republic and we will spend our lives defending the right that these people have to elect a president in peace, in democracy, with the best electoral system in the entire world,” he asserted.

During his speech, Rodríguez also said that the head of state, Nicolás Maduro, will be the candidate of Chavismo and that “he will win” the elections, although the president has refused to confirm whether he will compete for a third term, considering it “very premature” to define this matter.

EFE