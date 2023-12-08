Venezuela’s dictator, Nicolás Maduro, called on his supporters this Friday (8) to “denounce” several opponents, including opposition presidential candidate Maria Corina Machado, “in every street” for “treason”, amid the the country’s dispute with Guyana over the natural resource-rich territory of Essequibo.

In front of hundreds of Chavistas who gathered outside the presidential palace in Caracas, the Venezuelan capital, Maduro rejected “criticism from opponents” of last Sunday’s referendum (3), when the majority of voters approved the annexation of the disputed area, which remains under Guyanese control.

“They are speaking against the people, supporting ExxonMobil, Guyana. I call on the people to denounce this on every street, in every community,” declared Maduro, after citing Machado and other political opponents, such as former presidential candidate Henrique Capriles and former parliamentarians Juan Guaidó and Julio Borges.

“No more betrayals,” he commented, referring to the opposition group he described as “the corrupt caste of the oligarchic ultra-right”, without explaining how he expects citizens to denounce their political opponents “on every street”.

Several opponents questioned the official results of the Essequibo referendum, according to which almost 51% of the electorate participated, in contrast to the low turnout at the polls on voting day.

Machado, candidate of the main opposition coalition, expressed her concern this Thursday (7) with the possibility of the government opting for a war with Guyana in order to distract attention and prevent the holding of presidential elections in Venezuela, scheduled for the second half of 2024.

The former deputy, who won the opposition primaries on October 22, is disqualified from holding elected public office, which means that, if the sanction is not revoked by the regime, she will not be able to participate in the 2024 elections.