Venezuela evaluates the possibility of banning the sale and consumption of electronic cigarettesas announced by the president of that country, Nicolas Madurowho asked his team to evaluate the request.

Maduro considered that a measure like this would help take care of the health of Venezuelans. “The first regulation is a first step, but it is still missing,” added the president, who asked the Minister of Health, Magaly Gutiérrez, to work on this request.

“I would tell our medical and scientific teams to study the possibility of prohibiting the sale, in national territory, of these devices that are harmful to health, that make the lungs sick, make the bronchial tubes sick, and create serious problems,” said the president. during his weekly program Con Maduro Más.

In Venezuela, the manufacture, import, export, distribution, commercialization, use, publicity and promotion of these devices, but the Executive considers that progress should be made in the prohibition of the sale.

I invite the family, teachers and teachers, to create critical awareness in children and our youth, about the harmful impacts of “Electronic Cigarettes” on health. Let’s inform well to create values ​​for the physical and mental health of our people. pic.twitter.com/Jg5sq51nfK — Nicolas Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) June 27, 2023

The regulation published in the Official Gazette number 42,641 prohibits, among other things, the sale of these devices to minors and their use in work areas and inside public spaces.

