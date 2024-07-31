Nicolás Maduro, proclaimed president of Venezuela by the National Electoral Council (CNE), has gone this Wednesday to another body controlled by Chavismo, the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ), to request an audit of the presidential elections, held on Sunday, in the face of suspicions of fraud and the demand of the opposition, led by María Corina Machado and Edmundo González Urrutia, and the international community to show the voting records that would accredit his re-election.

Without offering details of the appeal for protection filed before the Electoral Chamber of the TSJ to advance this audit, Maduro has assured that he is willing to be summoned, questioned and investigated by that entity, headed by Caryslia Rodríguez, who was a member of the ruling Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), the official party, and held political positions linked to Chavismo in the past. He has also said that the political forces of Chavismo, the Gran Polo Patriótico and the PSUV, are prepared to present all the voting records in the hands of their electoral witnesses: “I know what I am telling you, you are going to find out. The evidence has already appeared,” he indicated.

The statements come hours after the US-based Carter Center, an electoral monitoring group that participated in Venezuela’s presidential elections, said in a statement that the elections were not “democratic.” The CNE has so far been unable to show the tally sheets, while the Attorney General’s Office accuses the opposition of conspiring in an alleged hack against the electoral system that would prevent the suspicions from being clarified. However, Machado has made available a platform that shows 81% of the digital tally sheets – compiled by opposition witnesses at the close of the polls – and they point to a victory for the anti-Chavez candidate González Urrutia with 67% of the votes compared to the 30% obtained by Hugo Chávez’s successor.

The regime’s delay in holding a vote has been accompanied by strong repression of spontaneous protests by thousands of Venezuelans in the streets of the country. The NGO Foro Penal counts at least 11 deaths, dozens wounded by bullets and 429 arrests. HRW raises the figure to 20. Amid the growing tension, the independent international fact-finding mission of the United Nations on Venezuela has expressed its “deep concern about the violence and allegations of human rights violations recorded in the country after Sunday’s presidential election.”

But the exchange of fire has not stopped. In a press conference, Maduro said that Machado and González “should be behind bars.” The president called his political adversary a “coward” and the opposition leader a “criminal right-wing fascist,” and asked that “there be fair justice and that they should appear before the Prosecutor’s Office and face up to it instead of running away and continuing to call their criminal groups to insurrection.”

