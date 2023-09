How did you feel about the content of this article?

The Venezuelan dictatorship, led by Nicolás Maduro, is under strong economic pressure due to sanctions imposed by the US | Photo: EFE/Rayner Peña

The dictator of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, stated this Monday (18) that he asked the Secretary General of the United Nations, António Guterres, for support during a meeting in Cuba, to “demand” that the United States government put an end to all the sanctions imposed on the South American country.

“I asked António Guterres, secretary general of the UN, for support to demand that the United States government revoke all sanctions against Venezuela, I asked for his express support,” Maduro said during his weekly program broadcast on state broadcaster VTV.

During the meeting, held within the scope of the Group of 77 and China (G77+China) summit, Maduro thanked Guterres for “his participation in the historic meeting” in Havana, where – as he said on the social network X (formerly Twitter) – “commitment to multilateralism and respect for international law” was expressed.

In his speech on the first day of the summit, which ended on Saturday (16), Maduro called for a “global initiative within the United Nations to put an end to unilateral coercive measures against all countries in the world”, in reference to those suffered by his country and also by the summit host, Cuba, on the US side.