Speaking to journalists, Maduro once again refuted opposition accusations that the election result was manipulated.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has filed an appeal with the TSJ (Supreme Court of Justice) asking the Judiciary to carry out an expert analysis of the electoral records held by all parties.

“The United Socialist Party of Venezuela [PSUV] is ready to present 100% of the electoral records that are in our hands and I hope that the electoral room [do TSJ] do the same with each candidate and each party”said Maduro, proclaimed re-elected by the CNE (National Electoral Council).

Venezuela’s electoral process allows party inspectors to take a copy of the electoral records from each of the country’s 30,000 polling stations. Maduro’s request is for the court to conduct an expert analysis to assess all the documents and determine who is correct.

“[Apresento esse recurso] which aims to resolve this attack against the electoral process, this attempted coup d’état, using the electoral process, and clarify everything that needs to be clarified about these attacks, about this process”said the president.

Since announcing the election results, the CNE has been under pressure from the opposition, international organizations and heads of state to publish the minutes used to calculate the result. The agency says that the hacker attack on the institution’s communication system delayed the agency’s work.

The opposition led by Edmundo González Urrutia (Democratic Unitary Platform, center-right) and María Corina Machado claims that it has 73% of the minutes from all the polling stations and that they would indicate a victory for the opposition over Maduro, contradicting the official announcement that the Chavista would have 51.21% of the votes against González’s 44%.

Disorders

Since the announcement of the election results by the CNE, demonstrations have spread across the country contesting the election result. The latest report from the Venezuelan Public Ministry, made this Wednesday (July 31), says that 1,062 people were arrested and 77 members of the security forces were injured in the clashes.

In addition, a police officer died from a gunshot wound in the state of Aragua. The Venezuelan NGO Criminal Court estimates that 11 protesters died in the demonstrations.

Venezuelan authorities have said the unrest is part of a strategy for a coup d’état in the country. The opposition says the demonstrations are legitimate and accuses the state of political repression.

With information from Brazil Agency.