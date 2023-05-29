It is the 1st time that the President of Venezuela has come to Brazil since he was banned by former President Jair Bolsonaro in 2019.

The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, arrives in Brasilia this Sunday night (May 28, 2023). he is the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) will have a bilateral meeting on Monday (May 29) at 10 am, at the Planalto Palace. Afterwards, the Venezuelan will be received for lunch at Itamaraty.

It is the 1st time that Maduro has come to Brazil after being banned from entering the country by the former president. Jair Bolsonaro (PL). Bolsonaro himself revoked, on December 30, 2022, the decree that prevented members of the Maduro administration from entering national territory. The measure had been edited in 2019, when the former president broke with the neighboring country.

Since his election, Lula has resumed diplomatic ties with Venezuela.

On Tuesday (May 30), Maduro participates in the meeting with the presidents of South American countries.

