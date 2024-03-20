Yesterday, the Nicolás Maduro regime unleashed a forceful attack against the opposition María Corina Machado after imprisoning violently to two of his close collaborators and issuing seven arrest warrants.

A citizen managed to record with his cell phone the moment in which former representative Dinorah Hernández was forcibly arrested. “Help, please,” Hernández shouted as the uniformed officers pushed her into a car.

At the same time, Henry Alviarez, coordinator of the Vente Venezuela party, led by Machado, was arrested.

This occurred while the Attorney General of Venezuela, Tarek Wiliam Saab, announced a new conspiracy against the Government and confirmed the arrest of Hernández and Alviarez, who had been “indicted” by Emill Brandt Ulloa, coordinator of the party in Barinas, arrested on the 8th. of March.

Machado, several hours after the arrests, offered a statement to the media. “We expect much more from the international community than good wishes,” said the opposition leader after flatly denying that she was behind a plan against Maduro.

However, for Machado it is not the time to anticipate what steps come after this attack and he assured that he had to continue fighting, especially because for the first time the opposition was in an advantageous situation, with 80 percent favoritism among the population.

According to Saab, Brandt stated that “on December 6, 2023 in Caracas, Magallí Meda and Henry Alviarez gave instructions on the destabilizing actions that they should initiate to force the authorization of María Corina Machado, highlighting that they should incite violence and provoke the action of military and police officials to victimize themselves, and from Barinas, activate the progressive destabilization of the country.”

Saab also said that Brandt insisted that on December 27 “Henry Alviarez traveled to Barinas to contact Retired General Oswaldo Bracho, who had the coordination of soldiers in exile along with Julio Borges and Antonio Ledezma.”

This occurred one day before the start of candidate nominations before the National Electoral Council (CNE), which opens from March 21 to 25, a process in which María Corina Machado will not be able to register because she is disqualified by a judicial decision. questioned by the opposition and by countries like the United States, which threatens to reimpose sanctions if Machado and democratic factors are not allowed to participate in the presidential elections on July 28.

But, in addition, the CNE has created several obstacles, such as few registration points and updating of the Permanent Electoral Registry both inside and outside the country, thus preventing the massive registration of new voters.

At the moment, only the opposition parties Mesa de la Unidad Democratica (MUD) and Un Nuevo Tiempo can register candidates, for this reason, it was learned that on Tuesday Machado held a meeting with the governor of the state of Zulia, Manuel Rosales, head of UNT. Details of what was discussed are unknown.

The persecution intensifies

With these arrests, there are seven Machado collaborators who are behind bars. Since last January 23, three regional coordinators Luis Camacaro, Juan Freites and Guillermo López have been detained – Yaracuy, La Guaira and Trujillo, respectively.

Then, on March 8, Emill Brandt Ulloa, coordinator in Barinas, was arrested. And this same week, Joe Villamizar, coordinator of the Girardot municipality of Aragua state, was also arrested.

For professor and political scientist Carlos Zambrano, the reason why the Government is unleashing these actions is because it is “neutralized all possible substitutes for a possible candidacy supported by María Corina Machado and the Unitary Platform.”

But in addition – says Zambrano – knowing they lost in the July 28 elections, they seek to discourage participation and try to fence off all democratic avenues.

During Tuesday and Wednesday, the United Nations Human Rights Councilpresented his update report on the Venezuela case, in which he regretted the expulsion of the Office of the High Commissioner by the Government of Nicolás Madurobut he gave clear warnings denouncing the detention and intimidation of opponents prior to the elections in Venezuela

UN Deputy High Commissioner Nada Al-Nashif called for the “full release, as well as once again, the release of all those arbitrarily detained.”

For the UN, the proximity of the presidential elections has constituted an escalation of “detention, intimidation and stigmatization” of opponents in Venezuela, for which he called for attention.

Yesterday Machado participated in the hearing remotely and assured that “the repression and persecution of citizens and members of our campaign commands has increased. There are 264 political prisoners in Venezuela, including four members of our campaign commandos: Juan Freites, Luis Camacaro, Emil Brandt and Guillermo López; and on February 15, the members of the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights were expelled from Venezuela.”

So far there is no arrest warrant against the opponent, who was chosen in primaries to face Maduro. Some 2.3 million Venezuelans voted for Machado, who even refuses to name a possible replacement.

Machado is disqualified from politics for 15 years in addition to being prohibited from leaving the country, and although supported by the United States, She has not been able to get the Maduro Government to agree to face her.

For the Unitary Platform, a group that signed the Barbados Agreement with the ruling party on October 17, these arrests are also arbitrary and threaten the negotiations.

At the moment, Venezuelans do not have a real candidacy to confront Maduro. The opposition has left the spokesperson in the hands of Machado, who seems to have the last word on the destiny of the country for the next six years.

International reactions

Brian NicholsUndersecretary of State for United States Western Hemisphere Affairslamented the persecution and wrote in X: “we condemn the arbitrary detentions and arrest warrants issued today against members of the democratic opposition in Venezuela. Maduro's increasing attacks against civil society and political actors are totally inconsistent with the commitments of the Barbados Agreement, but will not stifle the democratic aspirations of the Venezuelan people. “We ask for the immediate release of these people and all those unjustly detained.”

The Republican Committee on Foreign Affairs of the US House of Representatives spoke out in a statement, condemning “the harassment of María Corina Machado and her team.” They assured that today the committee will vote to reimpose the sanctions on Nicolás Maduro.

For your part Luis Almagro, also wrote in X “once again the regime shows that its only electoral weapon is to attack with more repression. We join the demands for the release of the arbitrarily detained leaders of Vente and for the political persecution against its militants to cease.”