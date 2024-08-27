Diosdado Cabello alongside dictator Nicolás Maduro, at a Chavista march in Caracas on the 17th | Photo: EFE/Miguel Gutierrez

Amid international pressure over fraud in the July 28 presidential election, Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro made changes to his cabinet on Tuesday (27).

The most important change was the appointment of a wanted man by the United States Justice Department, the first vice president of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) and national deputy Diosdado Cabello, to the Ministry of Interior Affairs, Justice and Peace and also as vice president of government.

Cabello, who was Minister of the Interior and Justice during the dictatorship of Maduro’s predecessor, Hugo Chávez (1999-2013), was declared wanted in March 2020 by the United States government, which accused him of involvement in a narcoterrorist conspiracy between the Venezuelan Cartel de los Soles and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC).

He was indicted at the time in federal court in New York on conspiracy to commit narcoterrorism, conspiracy to ship cocaine into the United States and related firearms charges.

The US State Department has offered a reward of up to $10 million for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of Cabello. Previously, the number 2 in Chavismo had been the target of US sanctions.

“Diosdado brings luck, he knows a lot about peace, he knows a lot about justice,” declared Maduro, who claimed that Cabello will be able to “consolidate peace” in the face of “so much conspiracy.”

After the announcement, Cabello took the floor and assured that he will work to ensure that Venezuela “follows the path of peace with justice” and that “those who acted against the law” are prosecuted – a signal for the persecution of opponents of Chavismo, whose arrest he often calls for on his TV program, Con el Mazo Dando, broadcast by the VTV channel. (With EFE Agency)