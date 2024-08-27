#Maduro #appoints #wanted #man #Justice #Ministry
Mariana Carvalho leads the race in Porto Velho, says Quaest
União Brasil candidate has 53% of intentions; in 2nd place is Léo Moraes, with 18% Quaest Research commissioned by Amazon...
#Maduro #appoints #wanted #man #Justice #Ministry
União Brasil candidate has 53% of intentions; in 2nd place is Léo Moraes, with 18% Quaest Research commissioned by Amazon...
Middle East|The Palestinian Ministry of Health informs about this.Israeli troops have killed at least two people in the occupied West...
HomepolicyStatus: 28.08.2024, 02:09 a.m.PressSplitArmed Palestinians in Tulkarem. (Archive photo) © Majdi Mohammed/AP/dpaIsrael's army is once again taking action against Palestinian...
Finance Minister Fernando Haddad reinforced on Tuesday, the 27th, that the economic team should review the current projection of 2.5%...
Declaration of school peace|Stubb will also present his own greeting at the event.President Alexander Stubb participates in the national school...
Eduardo Pimentel has 19% of the votes, Roberto Requião and Luciano Ducci have 18% each and Ney Leprevost scores 14%...
Leave a Reply