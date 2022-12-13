Maduro announces the authorization of vehicular passage at the border from 2023

The president of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduroannounced this Monday that as of January 1, the border with Colombia is fully open, including the vehicular passage.

“We are all prepared to comply with what we announced and fulfill the word promised with President Gustavo Petro to open it on January 1, starting in 2023 so that this border works freely,” he said. Ripe on television broadcast.

The president stressed that the action is part of the progress they have made with the government of Gustavo Petro.

He took the opportunity to congratulate the dialogue between the Colombian government and the National Liberation Army (The n).

“Today the first negotiation cycle between the Colombian government and the ELN closed. We have provided all the support from Venezuela and we are very happy for the progress made towards what has been proposed in Colombia La Paz total, we have always said: ‘La Paz de Colombia is La Paz de Venezuela’”.

On September 25, in a protocol act, the border between the two countries was opened with the presence of President Petro, however, the passage of vehicles was still restricted and only heavy cargo was allowed.

It is also expected that this December 15 the passage through the Tienditas bridge will open.

ANA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON

TIME CORRESPONDENT

CARACAS