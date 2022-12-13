Tuesday, December 13, 2022
Maduro announces the authorization of vehicular passage at the border from 2023

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 13, 2022
in World
0


close

Simon Bolivar Bridge

The reopening of the border with Venezuela takes place on September 26, 2022.

Photo:

Mauricio Moreno / EL TIEMPO

The reopening of the border with Venezuela takes place on September 26, 2022.

The Venezuelan president said that the measure will enter into force as of January 1.

The president of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduroannounced this Monday that as of January 1, the border with Colombia is fully open, including the vehicular passage.

(Read here: Government and ELN will close the first negotiation cycle: this is how the dialogue goes)

“We are all prepared to comply with what we announced and fulfill the word promised with President Gustavo Petro to open it on January 1, starting in 2023 so that this border works freely,” he said. Ripe on television broadcast.

(See also: Venezuela and Colombia will open the Tienditas bridge this December 15)

The president stressed that the action is part of the progress they have made with the government of Gustavo Petro.

He took the opportunity to congratulate the dialogue between the Colombian government and the National Liberation Army (The n).

“Today the first negotiation cycle between the Colombian government and the ELN closed. We have provided all the support from Venezuela and we are very happy for the progress made towards what has been proposed in Colombia La Paz total, we have always said: ‘La Paz de Colombia is La Paz de Venezuela’”.

On September 25, in a protocol act, the border between the two countries was opened with the presence of President Petro, however, the passage of vehicles was still restricted and only heavy cargo was allowed.

It is also expected that this December 15 the passage through the Tienditas bridge will open.

ANA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON
TIME CORRESPONDENT
CARACAS

