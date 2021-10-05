How did you feel about this article?

Venezuela’s dictator Nicolás Maduro announced the arrival of Christmas at the Palacio de Miraflores, seat of the government of the Chavez regime in Caracas, in a video posted on social media on Monday, October 4th.

“Christmas arrived in October,” celebrated the dictator as he showed off the decorations with Christmas trees, lights and ornaments at the headquarters of the Venezuelan Executive Branch.

Walking alongside the first lady, Cilia Flores, through the palace facilities in the Venezuelan capital, Maduro assured that “in Venezuela we are going to have a happy, bright, bright and colorful Christmas”.

“Today Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram have fallen, I don’t know where I’m going to publish this video”, commented the chavista representative.

Also in 2020, Maduro announced the early arrival of Christmas in Venezuela, in an attempt to divert attention from the problems facing the country. That year, the Venezuelan dictator decreed October 15 as the “beginning of Christmas 2020”.

However, most Venezuelans will find it difficult to celebrate the holiday season, as 94.5% of families live in poverty in the country, and three quarters of them face extreme poverty. Within a year, extreme poverty, which already affected the majority of Venezuelans in 2020, increased even more.